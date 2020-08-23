It was a ‘show of strength’ on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior as the BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the city first time after defecting from Congress.

The swap which has cost Congress’ Kamal Nath the Chief Minister chair had brought Rajya Sabha membership for Scindia.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and other BJP members were on a three-day membership drive in the city where the Congress members also gathered in a huge number to mark the protest against their former leader.

In order to contain the situation, the police had to detain dozens of Congress leaders including former minister Lakhan Singh Yadav.

In the visuals, a large number of Congress workers were seen pushing and shoving police officers.

Ironically, neither Congress nor BJP members had face masks on which was a clear violation of the Unlock guidelines.

The crowd also violated the social distancing clause, something which has been repeatedly mentioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the membership drive, Scindia was accompanied by Chief Miniser Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Congress leaders who were protesting against Scindia dubbed him as a ‘traitor’.

Reacting on the comment, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked, “”If Jyotiraditya Scindia is a traitor for the Congress, then what were Motilal Nehru and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose?”

Digging into the Congress’ past, he said Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s father, Motilal Nehru, had quit the Congress and formed the Swaraj Party due to differences over contesting provincial and central legislative council elections.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also lashed out at his former partner Kamal Nath by accusing him of “turning the state secretariat into a centre of rampant corruption.”

“While Modiji imposed lockdown to save people from the coronavirus, Kamal Nathji imposed it to prevent Madhya Pradesh people from entering the state secretariat in Bhopal, which turned into a centre of rampant corruption during the 15-month Congress regime,” he said.

The membership drive also marked the beginning of the BJP campaign for the bye-polls to 27 Assembly seats in the state.

In March, Twenty-two Congress MLAs rebelled in Madhya Pradesh with Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined BJP. These rebel leaders also included six ministers in the then Kamal Nath government.

In his letter to the Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he had written, “While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party.”