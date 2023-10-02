Congress takes swipe at PM over various issues, accuses him of spreading lies

The Congress launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over various issues including, violence against women, Manipur situation, and accused him of lying in the poll bound state of Rajasthan, on Monday.

“The prime minister will not utter a word about Manipur. He will not mention Ujjain (MP). He will not act against his own party MP for atrocities on women wrestlers nor condemn Delhi police’s atrocious treatment of our national champions. But when it comes to election campaigning, he will do what he does best — lie brazenly,” said Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh after Modi took a swipe at the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

The prime minister, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh on Monday, accused the Congress government of corruption besides questioning over reported incidents of atrocities against women.

The senior Congress leader further said, “We would have thought that at least on Gandhi Jayanti the prime minister would spare the nation of his falsehoods, distortions, and defamations.”

Attacking the BJP, Ramesh posted on X: “For the record, the Congress party will never condone violence against women, and the Rajasthan government has and will pursue justice in all cases with the utmost urgency and seriousness. BJP governments do the opposite — never accept responsibility or accountability. That is the difference.”

It may be mentioned that the BJP had earlier slammed the state government and said it had failed on every front. The opposition BJP has stepped up its attack on the Gehlot government since removal of Rajendra Gudha from the state government.

Later, Gudha had released three pages of the “red diary” and accused the ruling Congress of corruption.

Assembly election in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held later this year. It is likely that “corruption” will be among the major issues of the BJP in the upcoming polls to take on the Gehlot government.

The Congress exuded confidence that it will form the government again in the state, while the BJP is hopeful that it will oust the Congress government.