Congress suspends Gudha along with a BJP MLA from assembly session

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Monday passed a motion of suspension of its own MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, who was sacked as a minister from Ashok Gehlot cabinet, for the remaining period of the assembly session on his indecent conduct and defiance of Speaker Dr C P Joshi’s ruling, and gross indiscipline with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal during Zero Hour in the House.

Besides, the House also suspended BJP MLA Madan Dilawar for creating ruckus and approaching ‘with bad intention’ towards the treasury benches where Dhariwal and Education Minister Dr B D Kalla were sitting. Dilawar would also face suspension for the remaining period of the session.

Dhariwal moved the motion of suspension that was passed by a voice vote amidst protest of BJP members who shouted from the well waiving empty ‘red note books’ and demanded a probe into the red book which Gudha brought to the House and waived before the Speaker.

