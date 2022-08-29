Congress is shrinking everywhere in the country: BJP

BJP senior leader Kushi Ram Balnatah on Saturday claimed that the Congress is shrinking everywhere in the country. The party, which is considered the oldest in the country, has neither good leaders, policies nor intentions. Balnatah, who was addressing media persons here, said the people of the country have rejected Congress because of nepotism and corruption.

“The misfortune of the Congress in national politics is well known. In many states of the country, the status of the Congress is not even that of the main opposition party. In one or two states where the Congress is the main opposition party, the people have made up their minds to retire them from the role of opposition too,” he claimed.

Taking a jibe at the party, he said it wants to please everyone by making him the captain of its ship. It has appointed four working presidents in spite of having a president.

“A ship where everyone is the captain, that ship can go nowhere other than sinking. Ghulam Nabi Azad, who gave his whole life to the party, has left the sinking ship,” he said, adding that there is a long list of leaders at the national level who are saying goodbye to Congress with folded hands.

“Not only Azad, but also all the leaders who left the Congress recently have described Rahul Gandhi as incompetent and surrounded by sycophants. This reflects the pitiful condition of the Congress party,” he blamed.

“Azad has alleged that all senior leaders in the party have been side-lined. People are breaking away from the Congress and linking their ties with other parties,” claimed Balnatah.

In Himachal Pradesh as well, the Congress clan is also disintegrating. A few months back, Congress formed the jumbo executive body in order to curb the rebellion. Everyone was given a big post,” he claimed, adding that in spite of this the Congress working president and MLA Pawan Kajal, and MLA Lakhwinder Rana left the party.

“All this clearly shows that senior leaders within the Congress party are being side-lined. There is no unity within the Congress party. Their own leaders are unable to repose their faith in the party. Like in Delhi, the Congress party in Himachal has also become a puppet in the hands of the mother and her son. All these leaders are troubled by the politics of nepotism,” he claimed.