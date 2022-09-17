Congress shows dreams but never fulfills them: Smriti Irani

Attacking the Congress party, Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Friday, said that the grand old party shows dreams to people but never fulfill the dreams.

Irani was addressing a Mahila sammelan – “Nari Ko Naman” at Rampur in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

“The double engine government in Himachal has given new horizons to the story of the development of the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the Centre and the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Government in Himachal have done a great job together to give a boost to the overall progress of the state,” she said.

“After 30 years, Rampur got a Sanskrit college, this long pending demand was completed by the BJP government in this tenure but unfortunately, Congress had only shown dreams for the same for the past 30 years”, she added.

“Showing dreams is an old tradition of Congress. Congress led the government in the state and the Centre for a long time, but did not do anything for the state,” said Irani.

“Our government also gave Sub tehsil to Rampur, this is a gift from the Jai Ram Thakur government to this Assembly constituency,” she said.

Congress for years has not stood up to their words, they never commit to what they promise, she alleged.

Congress was responsible for the delay in the completion of the construction, but the BJP government got this historical completed and today this tunnel is world famous, she claimed.

She highlighted that Prime minister Narendra Modi has given a new vision to national politics, where he has taken care of and given utmost respect to the women of the nation.