The Congress has demanded a virtual session of Parliament to discuss the Indo-China face-off and other issues pertaining to national importance, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the fuel price hike.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “There should be virtual session to discuss important issues. During the 1962 war, BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee demanded a session and the then Prime Minister accepted that demand.”

He said even the parliamentary committees should meet to discuss and raised questions as to why they were stalled.

The Congress said that Vajpayee even led a protest on the issue in 1962. “It is unfortunate that the presiding officers of both the Houses should have walked the extra mile in order to prevail upon the government, not should try and subvert Parliament in this manner and escape parliamentary oversight,” said Manish Tewari while demanding for the session.

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari said, “It is extremely unfortunate and we say it with great regret that while you can have Russia, India, China trilateral summits virtually, while the G-20 can be held virtually and all party meeting on China can be held virtually, this Government has walked the extra mile in order to hide behind rules, in order to escape parliamentary oversight.

Tewari said, “This is nothing short of emasculation of Parliament”.

He said, “It can be understood that you cannot possibly convene a full session of Parliament, though the Parliaments are meeting virtually around the world. Great Britain is an example, in Portugal the Parliament has met virtually, but, why can’t the Standing Committee of Defence meet, why can’t the Consultative Committee on Defence meet, why can’t the standing committee on Health meet.”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “We can have a special session of Parliament to discuss important issues, keeping in mind both social distancing and the importance of National Security.”

Congress alleged that it is a sign of authoritarianism and it is only an effort by the BJP government to buy time so that it can escape the questions which have been asked by the people of India through the major opposition parties.