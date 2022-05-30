Congress RS choice may set the clock back to Bhupesh’s politics of sub-national identity

Congress’s choice of candidates for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh has not only trampled the aspirations of all hues of local Congress leaders but also dealt a devastating blow to the politics of bourgeoning sub-national Chhattisgarhi identity, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been nurturing during his three years in office.

Congress party late on Sunday announced the candidature of former scribe turned cricket administrator and politician Rajiv Shukla and Mrs. Ranjeet Ranjan, wife of Bihar strongman Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav. The announcement to fill the Rajya Sabha seats vacated by Chhaya Verma (Congress) and RamVichar Netam (BJP) came as a bolt from the blue that shattered the dreams of several high-profile aspirants in the state.

The move has not only crushed the ambitions of several local Congress leaders who were aspiring for the upper house but may also cast a pall of gloom on the ongoing politics of sub-national Chhattisgarhi identity, carefully nourished by the ruling party to ward off the RSS-BJP-invoked Hindu-nationalism. The episode gave a fresh lease of life to the opposition BJP, lying low after its crushing debacle in the 2018 assembly hustings.

Taking a swipe at the grand old party, former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh said that Bhupesh Baghel and Congress only talk about the Chhattisgarhi people. But when it comes to giving them leadership roles, the party brings leaders from other states and sends them to Rajya Sabha. “BJP never sent a leader from other states to Rajya Sabha. However, this government is depriving them of their rights”, Dr. Singh tweeted.

With Bhupesh Baghel at the helm, the Congress dispensation has been aggressively promoting regional chauvinism in the name of Chhattisgarhi identity. Restless BJP which has championed the fervent Hindu nationalist ideology began to feel the pinch with the family roots of several of its top leaders is believed to be in other states. A swelling sense of ‘us’ versus ‘them’ has gained wider traction in the state, fuelling insecurity among the people who have settled in Chhattisgarh in the 20th century.

The decision by the Congress top brass to field Shukla and Ranjan for biennial RS polls from the state, however, will usher in far-reaching impacts for the ramshackle grand old party in Chhattisgarh where assembly polls are due late next year. Congress’s principal plank of Chhattisgarhi identity may now boomerang.

CM Baghel, it is learned, had been weighing in to pick his political advisor Vinod Verma as a local candidate and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party choice from outside the state. The possibility of Vinod Verma or any of Baghel’s four advisors being picked up for the upper house had been a bone of contention for a long time.

Almost all the party heavyweights opposed the bid. They believe that most advisors were the latest entrant into the party fold.

Given the intense feud over the issue, assembly speaker Dr. Charan Das Mahant, the senior-most Congress satrap in the state, staked his claim over Rajya Sabha. Observers, however, read the ingrained message in his willingness for Rajya Sabha. Dr. Mahant, most analysts believe, staked claim only to derail Vinod Verma or any other Baghel aide. The veteran leader has been sulking for a long time due to rising one-upmanship in the Baghel administration.