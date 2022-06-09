Congress replicating the mother-son model in Himachal: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Thursday, accused the Congress of replicating in the state the mother-son rule as he said is said to be the case in Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in Drang in Mandi district, Thakur said there has been a lot of turmoil in the Congress party across the country. There is uncertainty among its leaders and many popular leaders are leaving the Congress because they feel their hard work of the past many years was of no value in today’s Congress, he added.

He further said that many Congressmen are narrating their woes to him. In the state, the Congress party has made four working presidents, although they are vested with no power. Many Congress leaders are under the illusion that their ‘turn’ would come in Himachal. The assembly elections held in different states have proved that the custom of this turn has now been changed.

With this changed custom in Himachal as well the BJP would again form the government after the assembly elections to be held later this year, the CM said.

Listing the achievements of his government, he said they have worked with an aim for all-around development of each and every area of the state. In the last four and a half years, new dimensions of progress have been established in the Drang area.

Under Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna, about 8,000 women in the area have benefited and more than 4,700 new cases of social security pension have been approved in the Drang assembly constituency. About 10,186 farmers are getting benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Besides, Rs 25 crore has been spent on the improvement of the Ghatasani-Barot road and Rs 7 crore on the strengthening of the Katindi-Kashla road. Rs 16.30 crore Panjori Nala drinking water scheme has been dedicated to the people of the area. The Divisional Officer of the Public Works department has been opened at Thalot. With many such public welfare steps, work has been done to bring happiness to the lives of the people of the Drang assembly constituency, he added.