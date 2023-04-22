Congress reaffirms support to victims in Naroda Gam case, says there was ‘prosecution lapse’

Congress on Friday said there has been “a categorical lapse” on the part of the prosecution in the performance of its role in the Naroda Gam case and extended its support to the “victims of these heinous crimes”.

In a statement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party will continue to follow this case. “While we will await the detailed judgment to offer a comprehensive statement, it is clear that there has been a categorical lapse on the part of the prosecution in the performance of its role. The only way the prosecution and the prosecuting state can prove this false is if they pursue the appeals process with seriousness and practicality,” he said.

“Justice is a right that must be secured through a constant vigil. The Indian National Congress will continue to follow this case. We also reaffirm our support for the victims of these heinous crimes and the families that survive them. We hope that while justice may be delayed it will not be denied,” he added.

A special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday acquitted all 68 accused, including BJP MLA Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 post-Godhra riots, Naroda Gam case, which killed 11 people from the minority community.

Eleven persons were killed in communal violence in the Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad city on February 28, 2002, during a ‘bandh’ called to protest the Godhra train burning, in which 58 passengers, returning from Ayodhya, were killed.