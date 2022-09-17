Congress reacts to party’s victory in Ladakh council bye-poll

On Saturday, Congress won the Timisgam seat in the BJP-led Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), with its candidate defeating the BJP candidate by 273 votes in the by-election.

Of the total 1460 votes cast, Congress got 861, BJP 588 and 14 NOTA were cast. Out of a total of 26 seats, BJP had won 15 in the 2020 elections, Congress nine and two were independents.

The by-election in the constituency was initiated following the death of sitting Congress councillor Sonam Dorjey. The voting was held on September 13.

Taking to a microblogging site, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh added, “Here is some breaking news for Modi, Shah and Azad. The Congress party has defeated the BJP by a convincing margin in the Temisgam bye-election to the Ladakh Hill Council. Congratulations to the Ladakh District Congress Committee!”