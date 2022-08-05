As the Congress workers started protesting against the government over inflation, GST and unemployment, several Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor were detained by Delhi Police during a protest against the Central government.

Besides them, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained by the Delhi Police.

Rahul, while speaking to the media accused the Delhi Police of manhandling the partymen.

“We are standing here on the issues of price rise and unemployment. We wanted to move forward but the police did not allow us,” Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained from outside the party headquarters as she tried to lead a protest march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

She had crossed the three-feet tall barricade by jumping it. As she tried to move forward, she was stopped by the women police personnel and subsequently the Congress General Secretary sat in the middle of the road in protest.

Congress parliamentarians began their protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan over the rising figures of inflation and unemployment and were subsequently stopped by the police.

All the Congress MPs who were dressed in black to register their protest had planned to hold a demonstration outside the residence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Rahul Gandhi, who usually wears a white kurta, has this time worn a black shirt.

Though the Delhi Police had denied the permission to the Congress and section 144 was imposed in the New Delhi district area, the party still carried on with the protest. The police were not allowing the protesting lawmakers to move forward towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Our job is to raise the issues of people", Shri @RahulGandhi on his way to the Rashtrapati Bhawan from Parliament. #महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल pic.twitter.com/EbkZG6qhyX — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) August 5, 2022

According to the party leader Pramod Tiwari, “It is our right to meet the President. This Parliament session was called by the President and if the prime motive of Parliament is not fulfilled then it is our duty to meet her.”

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said their party’s protest march has been stopped by the police, however, they will still try to move forward and if need be even give their arrest.

Congress-interim president Sonia Gandhi was seen leading the protest march. She was also wearing black to register her protest.

Workers and leaders of the Congress today congregated at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here as part of a planned nationwide protest against inflation, hike in GST on essential items and unemployment.