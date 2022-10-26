Newly-elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government posed many challenges to the country. But Congress leaders and workers being members of a responsible political party are ready to take these challenges head-on and give a befitting reply to the saffron party.

Addressing a function organised to give him the certificate of election as party president at the AICC headquarters here on Wednesday, Kharge made a direct attack on the Modi Government saying the government’s anarchic policies have created trouble for the country and the society. Congress being a responsible organisation will give a befitting reply to all these challenges.

Describing the function organised in his honour as a matter of pride for him as elected president, Kharge said, “It is a matter of pride for me that an ordinary party worker has got this distinction that he is handling the responsibility of that great party which has been carried forward by great political figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Jagjivan Ram.”

Praising the work of the outgoing party president, Sonia Gandhi, Kharge said she selflessly worked to strengthen the Congress. He said it goes to the credit of Sonia Gandhi that the people of the country have got schemes like MNREGA, Right to Information, Food Security, etc.

On the Modi Government, he said no one would have thought that one day a government spreading hatred and lies would ever come in the country, but the Congress, following the values of the Constitution, fought those who harmed the country. He said that due to the arbitrariness and anarchy of the Modi Government, a big crisis has arisen in the country and in this period of crisis, everyone should work together to take the country forward.

Expressing his gratitude to former party president Rahul Gandhi for organising the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that he is meeting people from all walks of life, talking to them and taking their advice. Describing the yatra as a huge achievement for the party, he said thousands of people are joining the Bharat Jodi Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir every day. This is generating a new energy in the party and as Congress President, he will not let this energy go waste.

He said that he has faced every difficulty in his long political career and he feels that every leader and worker of the party goes through these challenges and moves ahead. He assured the party workers that he, along with every Congress worker and leader, would face the challenges before the country.

Calling the youth as a hope for the country, he said that realising the importance of youth, the party had decided to appoint 50 percent of the office bearers in the organisation below 50 years of age. He said that he would respect every decision of the party and would complete the work of appointment of party office bearers at the block and district level.

Recounting the wrong policies of the BJP Kharge said that the Modi government is crushing the farmers, women are being oppressed, the youth are not getting employment, inflation has made the lives of the common people difficult and the rupee has gone up. But the government is sitting with its eyes closed.

“This government.” He said “is working to benefit a few of its friends. It is snatching the rights of Dalit, Adivasis, and minorities and exploiting the society and propagating falsehood. Attempts are being made to replace the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar and implement the Constitution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, but the Congress will not allow this to happen and the party will continue to fight against these challenges before the country.”

Describing the Congress as a family, he said everyone will work towards strengthening of the party. Pointing out that there are elections in Himachal and Gujarat, he said people of both the states want a change. Every worker of the party has to live up to the sentiments of the people in these elections.