Congress poll panel meets over MP assembly elections

A meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress was held here on Saturday to discuss party strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting, chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, was held at the party headquarters here in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath and the party’s state in-charge and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala were also present on the occasion.

It is believed that they have deliberated on the choice of candidates along with the party’s strategy for the forthcoming polls.

The Congress had earlier exuded confidence that it would oust the ruling BJP in the state by winning 150 of the 230 assembly seats.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP, in a departure from its tradition of releasing the names of candidates after the announcement of the polls, has already released two lists of candidates for the state elections.

Among the prominent names that figured in the list are Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Assembly elections in MP are scheduled to be held later this year.