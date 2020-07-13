Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot’s ‘master-stroke’ to topple the Ashok Gehlot’s government took a ‘U-turn’ on Monday after the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a resolution supporting the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

The resolution came soon after the show of strength by Gehlot claiming 102 MLAs in his support on camera.

“This ripping off of democracy by BJP is insult to eight crore people of Rajasthan, they’ll not accept it. CLP meet expresses its confidence in Congress President Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi, and unanimously supports the government led by Ashok Gehlot,” the resolution said.

In the meeting, the part workers also condemned the undemocratic activities to weaken the government and further demanded stern action against the office-bearer of MLAs found involved in the conspiracy.

After the meeting, the Congress MLAs were taken to Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot told NDTV that there are no plans for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi this evening. This made clear that he remains unmoved by his party’s attempts to forge reconciliation with him.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the party meeting in Jaipur, the party leaders had urged Pilot to reconsider his stand and offered him a chance to resolve issues at a party forum.

Even the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi conveyed a message to the leader to re-think his stand by saying ‘our doors are open’.

The 42-year-old Sachin Pilot claimed to have support of 30 MLAs but the Congress sources thrashing his claims said he has not more than 16 MLAs with him.

There were reports that the BJP is trying to worsen the crisis with the aim to pull down the Congress government in the state with support of Pilot and his aides. But Pilot refuted the claims.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72.

The Congress also has the support of 10 out of 13 independents, and other party MLAs like Rashtriya Lok Dal (1), which is its ally. The Congress also considers Bhartiya Tribal Party (2) and CPI(M) (2) MLAs as their supporters.

Apart from its 72 MLAs, BJP’s ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has three MLAs. Pilot on Sunday claimed that the Gehlot government is in minority as over 30 Congress MLAs have “pledged support” to him.