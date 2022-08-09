Congress misleading on Old Pension Scheme: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress leaders of misleading the people of the state on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) issue.

Thakur said this while addressing the public at Kandaghat, in the Solan Assembly constituency area of Solan district on Tuesday as part of ‘Pragtisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ (Progressive Himachal: 75 Years of Formation) celebrations to commemorate 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh.

Pointing out that Himachal Pradesh is one of the first states to sign the agreement to implement NPS and discontinue OPS, he said, “Now the Congress leaders, with an eye on polls, are misleading the people of the state.”

In this context, he told the people to ask the Congress leaders why they have not implemented the OPS in the states where the Congress Party is in power.

The chief minister said that the incumbent state Government is spending Rs. 1,300 crore to provide social security pension as compared to Rs 400 crore spent by the previous government. Schemes such as Shagun Yojna, Sahara Yojna, Grihini Suvidha Yojna, 50 percent concession in bus fare, 125 units free power have helped the people of the state in a big way.

Now, the Congress leaders are claiming that they would discontinue all these schemes once they came to power in the state, he added.

The chief minister announced the opening of degree college at Mamleeg provided it fulfills all the desired parameters.

A theme song on 75 years of Himachal Pradesh and a documentary highlighting the glorious history of the state produced by the Information and Public Relations Department were screened on the occasion. The chief minister inaugurated exhibitions of various departments, boards and corporations, highlighting the developmental journey of the state.

Earlier, the chief minister laid foundation stone for 13 developmental projects worth Rs. 145 crore at Kandaghat for the Solan Vidhan Sabha area.