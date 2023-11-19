Congress leaders tried to run out each other for 5 yrs in Rajasthan: Modi

Overwhelmed by today’s Cricket World Cup final match and anticipating victory, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed the Gehlot government’s five year as match saying the Congress leaders tried to run out each other and fixed the match by taking bribes and corruption.

“In their (Congress leaders) fight, far from scoring runs for Congress, they were busy running each other out. Those who are left are becoming hit wickets by making wrong statements on women and other issues. The remaining ones do match fixing by taking money and bribes”, Modi told a BJP poll rally at Taranagar in Churu district in support of contestants.

“When their team is so bad, then what runs will they score and what work will they do for you in the next five years? We have to score five to seven centuries at every polling booth”, he called upon the public.

Modi said that under Congress rule, it has become difficult to even take the name of God on this land. “On one side there is BJP, which gets Kartarpur Sahib Corridor built, while on the other side, Congress does not even allow Shobha Yatra to take place here during its rule. They ban the procession of Gods and Goddesses, but promote the rally of terrorist organization PFI”, he alleged.

Concentrating on his previous speech’s points of corruption in mines, money-gold deposited in private lockers, a minister’s comment over Mardana-purush in rape cases, paper leak, red diary, and appeasement policy during the Gehlot government, the PM said, “Congress has spread corruption. If the BJP government voted to power, all the corrupt people will be thrown out and BJP will score development quickly. Victory will be for Rajasthan, victory will be for the future of farmers, women and youth”.

Saying that the fuel prices were highest in Rajasthan, the PM said, “The price of petrol is Rs 97 per liter in Haryana and Rs 109 per liter in Churu. The central government has tried to reduce the prices across the country, but in Rajasthan, Congress is charging Rs 12 more per litre. In which leader’s coffers is this money going? If the BJP government comes, we will review the rates of petrol and diesel”.

He asked the public to turn on lights of their mobiles and pray that India win Cricket World Cup.