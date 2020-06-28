A petition was filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia alleging that the nomination papers filed by him for the recent Rajya Sabha election concealed a criminal case pending against him.

The petition was filed by Gopi Lal Bhartiya, who is said to be a pro- Digvijaya Singh Congress leader, before a Gwalior court in Madhya Pradesh.

Judicial Magistrate first class Pawan Patel, however, asked the petitioner to move the special court at Bhopal designated to hear cases against public representatives.

The petitioner said that in September 2017 in the Vyapam scam, Shyamala Hills police had registered a case against Scindia, then in the Congress, as well as his then party colleagues Digvijaya Singh, and Kamal Nath, and IT expert Prashant Pandey on the orders of Bhopal Special Judge Suresh Singh.

They were all booked under various sections including the production of fraudulent documents, but Scindia has not mentioned the case, said counsel Kuber Bouddh.