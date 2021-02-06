Former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Friday claimed that people of J&K in recently concluded DDC elections have sent crystal clear message to BJP that people are not happy with their anti-people actions and policies in J&K. People rejected their agenda in Jammu region despite misusing government machinery and muscle power to garner support in the DDC elections, he alleged.

Addressing a public gathering at Hiranagar, Bhalla accused the BJP of using unfair means to sway voters in its favour.

Former Minister alleged that BJP not only tinkered with the reservation roster but also misused government machinery to the hilt to ensure support for its backed candidates. Bhalla dared the BJP to announce Assembly elections if it was so confident of its victory claiming all-round development in J&K.

“The claims of the BJP of forming next government in J&K aimed at misleading the public about the party’s popularity,” he remarked. He said the Congress would not allow murder of democracy by the BJP which was desperate to register victory, be it by hook or crook. Former Minister urged the independent candidates, who had won, not to get influenced and fall prey to the inducements being offered by the BJP.

Bhalla claimed that all sections of society were suffering under BJP rule as promises made to them have turned out to be hollow. Launching attack on BJP Government, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP government has left no stone unturned to destroy democratic institutions. Lashing out at BJP, Bhalla said that selection lists issued during BJP rule are totally biased as only 10 percent jobs have been provided to Jammu youth. BJP has become mute spectator on the issue of discrimination with Jammu.

He said that the general public including traders, businessmen, farmers, unemployed, families of the martyrs, border residents besides daily wagers, casual workers, contractual lecturers, etc were bearing the brunt of discrimination in all spheres.

He alleged that the present BJP government is directionless due to absence of any common point in their respective agenda. BJP government has given rise to a situation of uncertainty, chaos and confusion, Bhalla alleged. He said the J&K was passing through the “worst ever misrule. There is total policy paralysis due to divergent vested political interests in J&K”, he claimed.