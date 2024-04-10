Congress leader alleges CPM-BJP deal to save tainted A C Moideen from ED’s Karuvannur bank probe

KPCC executive committee member and former MLA Anil Akkara alleged a CPI-M and BJP deal to ‘save’ CPI-M leader AC Moideen, in the ongoing probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Karuvannur bank scam.

Anil Akkara on Tuesday said the BJP and the CPI-M reached an agreement to transfer votes to BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in the Trissur constituency. Under the deal, 15 CPI-M cadre votes from one booth will be transferred to BJP candidate in Thrissur constituency.

Despite the seizure of Rs 40 lakh black money from his bank account A C Moideen was not made an accused in the Karuvannur cooperative bank forgery case, he alleged.

Advertisement

Moideen is on ED scanner for his alleged links with the prime accused in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam. The agency had frozen some of the investments in banks.