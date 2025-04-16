Congress launches nationwide protests after ED chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

The Congress on Wednesday launched its nationwide protests against the Narendra Modi government following the Enforcement Directorate’s move to file charge sheets against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

Top party leaders, including chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, joined the protests, accusing the Modi government of unleashing central agencies to target political opponents.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said, “Whenever there is a fall in Modi’s popularity, or an economic crisis, or huge job losses, the Centre brings out IT and ED. It has been a decade since the BJP has been in power; still, they are not able to prove any charges in the ED cases.”

He further questioned the source of massive donations to the BJP and RSS. “If the central government is keen on finding where the black money is going or money laundering is happening, they should raid their own offices. The BJP is receiving Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore worth donations. RSS’s new building is built worth Rs 150 crore with modern technology. Who is funding it? They are saying 75,000 volunteers have donated the money. Let the auditing take place. The BJP should audit RSS’s account.”

“The real money laundering is taking place through electoral bonds and RSS offices. If the government has any iota of shame and want transparency, let them start filing cases against the RSS and their own party people,” he added.

In Assam, the Pradesh Congress Committee under the leadership of Bhupen Kumar Borah, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan, working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and former MP Ripun Bora held a protest in front of the local ED office. “This dictatorship will not be tolerated. The Congress party will not be silenced!” they declared in Guwahati.

In Patna, Congress leaders, including Bihar in-charge Allavaru, state president Rajesh Ram, and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan, led the protest against the central government, stating, “The Congress is not afraid and will never be afraid. We will face every challenge with full strength. Satyamev Jayate.”

Congress General Secretary Deepa Dasmunsi said ED is trying to prove a false thing as true, charge sheet has been filed against Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji under a fake case. We are all protesting against this conspiracy. We are ready to face every challenge.”

Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states have also slammed the Centre. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said: “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a chargesheet against senior Congress leader Smt Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi — who has always posed a formidable challenge to the Union Government — is yet another chapter in the vindictive politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu added: “This is not merely an act of retribution against two leaders of the Congress party. It is a clear warning by the Modi Government to opposition parties and all citizens who believe in democracy that dissent will not be tolerated. The Congress party, which has consistently faced such politics of hatred, will once again respond with the strength of truth and justice.”

In national capital Delhi, party workers staged protests outside their 24 Akbar Road office and shoted slogans against the government. The were later detained by the police.

Delhi unit President Devender Yadav said: “If BJP and Narendra Modi think that they will scare Rahul Gandhi and Congress party then it is their mistake. Every one of our workers will fight this battle with strength. Today the situation in the country is such that if anyone raises voice against the government, attempts are made to suppress him. We have neither come under anyone’s pressure nor will we come under it.”