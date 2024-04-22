Congress irritated, says Amit Shah after Kharge’s ‘hate speech’ charge against Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at the Opposition Congress for its reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during a rally in Rajasthan, saying the grand old party got irritated after Modi highlighted their manifesto promise of property survey.

Addressing a public meeting in Kanker, Shah said, “The Congress party has got irritated because PM Modi said that in their manifesto, everyone’s property will be surveyed. PM Modi asked why the survey has to be done. Today, the entire Congress party is questioning PM Modi on this. I want to ask them whether their manifesto talks about surveys or not?”

Shah said former PM Manmohan Singh had said the first right on the resources is of the minorities, not of the tribals and Dalits.

“The Congress says minority has the first right over the country’s resources, but we say poor, adivasis and Dalits have this right,” the home minister added.

His remarks came after the Congress launched a scathing attack on PM Modi over his “hate speech” in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Modi, in his speech, alleged, “Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country’s assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children. It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?”

Reacting to Modi’s speech, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “What Modi ji said is not only hate speech but also a well thought out ploy to divert attention. Today the Prime Minister did what he has learnt from the values of the Sangh.

“Lying for power, making baseless references and making false accusations on opponents is the specialty of the training of RSS and BJP. The 140 crore people of the country are no longer going to fall prey to this lie,” he added.