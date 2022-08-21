Congress to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

In a bid to deliberate on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress has called a meeting of senior leaders at the party headquarters on August 23, Tuesday.

According to the sources, Congress plans to embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The 148 days Yatra is likely to begin from Kanyakumari on 7 September and will culminate in Kashmir,” said the party leader.

Besides, the yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometre in which more than 12 states will be covered alongwith a distance of 25 km every day.

The yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings, which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles as the party continued to suffer debacle.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had made an announcement regarding the yatra during the party’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur in May.

Apart from this, party leader Rahul Gandhi will meet civil society people and organizations in Delhi on August 22 to listen to their issues and share their thoughts and chalk out a strategy for the 2024 general elections.

Some Congress leaders have started discussions with civil society members. Yogendra Yadav, Megha Patekar, and other individuals and organizations have been contacted. Rahul Gandhi wants to meet the common people to build a narrative against the Modi government at the Centre, said sources.

The Congress leader will bring up the issues in his speeches relating to the alleged misuse of constitutional institutions, unemployment, division in society, farmers’ issues, and the state of the economy.

A separate logo, website, and literature have also been prepared for the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be launched on 23 August.