The Uttar Pradesh BJP has termed Gandhi family as the most corrupt family in the world while the Congress has turned its leaders into ATMs of corruption.

UP BJP unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said here on Saturday that the money looted from the public will be recovered and this is ‘Modi’s Guarantee.’ INDIA alliance parties including Congress, AAP and TMC have become synonymous with corruption today, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here, Choudhury was reacting to the cash recovery of more than Rs 200 crore in the raid conducted by the Income Tax Department from the premises of Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand.

“After the recovery of cash from Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu, it has become clear that the aim of the Congress and its arrogant alliance partners is only corruption,” he added.

Choudhury said that it would not be wrong if the centre of such scams and corruption is named ‘Gandhi Family Corruption Centre’ because training for all such works is given by them.

“It is very surprising that Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are keeping silent in these matters. What was the reason that the Congress made Dheeraj Sahu, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Chatra twice but was made a Rajya Sabha MP for the third time,” he questioned.

“On one side there is an arrogant alliance where corruption, commission taking, plunder and brokerage are guaranteed and on the other, there is the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who is committed to root out corruption,” said the BJP state president.

“Whatever has been looted from the public will have to be returned. This is Modi ji’s guarantee. Modi ji’s guarantee means guarantee of recovering every penny from the dishonest people,” he added.