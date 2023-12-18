Congress goofs up crowdfunding campaign, donation link redirects to BJP

Hours after its launch, the Congress party’s ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding campaign met with technical hurdle as the donation link ‘DonateforDesh.org’ redirected to the BJP’s donation page.

The Congress party forgot to register the domain before announcing the crowdfunding campaign and now the domain DonateforDesh.org takes the visitor the BJP’s page.

After Congress’ announcement, someone bought the domain and redirected it the BJP’s donation page. A similar Donate for Desh domain name has also been acquired by someone else.

The goof up has embarassed the Congress party, and it has now accused the BJP of “creating fake domains” to confuse people.

“Why is BJP so afraid despite having autocratic power, all institutions, all resources, maximum money? When Congress started the donation campaign, not only did they panic but their system also started creating fake domains and confusing them,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate wrote on ‘X’.

She also mentioned the correct donation link which is donateinc.in.

आज लोकतंत्र को सबसे ज़्यादा ख़तरा बड़े पैसे का है ▪️जिस पैसे के प्रभाव में नीति और नियम क़ानून बन रहे हैं ▪️जिस पैसे के आधार पर चुनी हुई सरकारों और लोगों के मत के साथ खिलवाड़ होता है ▪️जिस पैसे के लिए औद्योगिक जगत पर दबाव बनाया जाता है… pic.twitter.com/OecKeTy6U7 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 18, 2023

Reacting to the Congress party’s accusations, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that the Congress didn’t even book the social media accounts in the name of their campaign.

“Please don’t blame Shrieking Jane for the fiasco of Congress’s ‘Donate for Desh’ fraud. She has to not only appear less intelligent than Rahul Gandhi but also prove it. Let alone domains, the Congress didn’t even block SM accounts. Check out @ donatefordesh, for instance,” Malviya said.

“And they want to run the country,” he added, taking a swipe at the Congress party.