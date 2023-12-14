Congress fields Rupinder Singh Kunnar for Karanpur assembly polls

The Congress on Thursday announced the name of Rupinder Singh Kunnar as its nominee for the forthcoming elections to the Karanpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

The polling for the Karanpur seat was suspended following the death of Congress nominee Gurmeet Singh Kunnar during the recent Assembly polls in the state.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Rupinder Singh Kunnar, son of Late Gurmeet Singh Kunnar, as Congress candidate for the ensuing ‘adjourned poll’ to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan from Karanpur constituency,” said Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal.

Advertisement

The announcement of the candidate came days after the Election Commission (EC) released the schedule for the polls in the said seat.

According to the poll panel, the voting for the Karanpur Assembly seat will be held on January 5. The last date of nomination is December 19 and the scrutiny will take place on December 20.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 22 and the counting of votes will take place on January 8.

In the recently-concluded Assembly polls in Rajasthan, the Congress won from 69 constituencies as the BJP uprooted the Ashok Gehlot-led government with 115 seats.