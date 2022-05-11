Congress to emerge in ‘effective form’ after Udaipur’s Chintan Shivir: Pilot

Congress’ young leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that if anyone can challenge the BJP at the national level, it is only the Congress party and it would emerge in a more effective form after Udaipur’s Navsankalp Chintan Shivir beginning on May 13.

“By taking all our allies along with the Congress party, we want to make such a strategy because by diverting the attention from the issues affecting masses, the central government is continuously working to distract people by creating a religion and caste clashes”, Pilot, who will be a sole member from Rajasthan in an Economic Affair Committee at Chintan Shivir, told media at his residence.

The Modi government has now completed 8 years and the accounting of these eight years should be done, the economy is in bad condition today, inflation has reached the peak, today employment is being cut, factories are closing, and a kind of mismanagement has happened in the country, Pilot said.

“Instead of answering to public grievances and skyrocketing inflation, BJP is doing politics. BJP is always doing politics of allegations against rival parties. Even today, the cooking gas cylinder which has become over a thousand rupees, petrol-diesel has reached a liter of Rs. 1.25, food items are getting expensive, even today they look back and blame the Congress party on the UPA government”, Pilot alleged.

He said, “The assembly elections will be held in three states this year and Lok Sabha elections will be held after two years. In such a situation, this Shivir has been called at a very important time. Positive results will come out of three days of deliberations”, the Pilot anticipated.