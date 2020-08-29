Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh Jitin Prasada, who was one of the 23 signatories to the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday said that the letter is being ‘misconstrued’ and he has full faith in the party leadership.

In an exclusive interview to the news agency PTI, he said the letter was not written with the intention of leadership change.

“The letter is being misconstrued. I have full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and they have full faith in me,” he said dismissing allegations that the purpose of the letter was to target the top leadership.

“It was written with the sole purpose of suggesting how to reinvigorate and revitalise the party, and introspect for galavnising the organisation. It was not to undermine the top leadership. I had stated this at the Congress Working Committee meeting as well,” he told PTI.

“The Congress president has said that the matter stands closed and we have to concentrate on fighting the ruling dispensation,” he said.

Asked about an audio clip that went viral on social media platforms in which Lakhimpur Kheri DCC chief purportedly suggested that the resolution was passed following directives of AICC, Prasada said, “I don’t comment on unverified media reports.”

On the way forward after the controversy surrounding the letter, he said important elections were coming in Bihar, Bengal, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and “we will put our energy in fighting the communal forces”.

On Wednesday, Congress unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri had passed a resolution criticizing Prasada and demanding action against him for being one of the signatories.

“The District Congress Committee (DCC) demands that disciplinary action should be taken against all those who signed the letter and they should be expelled from the party,” the resolution said.

“All over UP there is only one leader, former minister Jitin Prasada, who has signed the letter. His family has been against the Gandhi family. His father the late Jitendra Prasad had contested the election against Sonia Gandhi. Despite this, Sonia Gandhi gave him a Lok Sabha ticket and he was made a minister. His act is gross indiscipline and action should be taken against him,” it added.

(With inputs from PTI)