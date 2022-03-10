Congress disappointed with election outcome; Sonia to convene CWC

The Congress today expressed disappointment over its performance in the Assembly elections in five states but asserted that it was determined to resurrect the grand old party with the support of the people of India.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted; ”Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India

Addressing a press briefing, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Congress President Sonia Gandhi would soon call a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which would discuss the reasons for the party’s defeat in the assembly polls.

He said the party expected far better results in all the five states. However, the Congress was unable to completely win the trust of the people.

Surjewala said the party could not retain power in Punjab because of four and a half years of anti-incumbency under the leadership of Capt. Amarinder Singh. Even in Uttar Pradesh, Congress workers were able to resurrect and revive the party at the grass-root level but the party did not succeed in converting this revival into votes.

”We have to do course correction. The Congress leadership stood out in these elections for a fact that we raised people’s issues,” he said.

The Congress spokesperson said; ”We need to introspect and the CWC will go into the factors that led to the party’s defeat.”