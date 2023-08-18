Congress constitutes several panels for Chhattisgarh

The Congress has constituted various committees including Election Manifesto Committee and Election Management Committee in the poll-bound state of Chhattisgarh.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Organisation KC Venugopal said that the Election Manifesto Committee will be headed by Mohd Akbar.

Among the name of members of the panel includes Ravinder Chaubey, Umesh Patel, Arun Vora, Rajesh Tiwari, Hema Deshmukh, Vani Rao and Akash Sharma.

Shiv Kumar Dahariya has been appointed as the chairman and Ramgopal Aggarwal as convener of the Election Management Committee.

The party also constituted Disciplinary Action Committee, and Planning and Strategy Committee.

Dhanender Sahu has been appointed as the chairman of the Disciplinary panel and T Sahu as the chairman of the Planning panel.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of the committees with immediate effect, the party statement said.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held later this year.