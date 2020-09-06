BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday hits out at Congress over a tweet by Chinese daily Global Times and said that the Congress party is getting funding from China.

Global Times has tweeted a report saying, “PM Narendra Modi and the BJP face huge pressure amid border tensions with China, as the Indian National Congress is waiting for a chance to shake the BJP’s rule by heavily criticizing failed domestic governance and risky foreign policy.”

Citing the report, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “We have said this earlier also, there was a hidden agenda of the mother-son duo signing MoU in 2008 with China. Today their intentions have been exposed, the mother-son duo had kept their honesty at stake in China.”

“Today, Congress and China are making collective efforts to collapse the Modi government. Global Times comes out in support of Congress,” he added.

हमने कहा था ना यूँ ही “माँ-बेटे” ने 2008 में चीन के साथ MoU नहीं किया,इसके पीछे एक षड्यंत्र है।आज वो षड्यंत्र खुल गया है ..माँ-बेटे ने चीन में अपना इमान गिरवी रखा था।

आज चीन और कांग्रेस,मोदी सरकार को गिराने का साँझा प्रयास कर रहें है।

Global Times comes out in support of Congress https://t.co/XpdLWNlAtK — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 5, 2020

At a press conference, Sambit Patra said, “Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi. You were earlier a hero of Pakistan. Now, you are a hero of China too. But you are a big zero for India. You are a hero for our enemies. China is in a disadvantageous position and is using the Congress’s shoulders to fire at India. This is a classic definition of the anti-India stand.”

Responding to Patra’s allegation, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that China has dared to intrude into India’s territory but the ruling party questions those who raise questions.