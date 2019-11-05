Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has reportedly ruled out extending support to Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra.

Gandhi’s refusal to back Shiv Sena comes after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar met her on Monday evening amid the impasse between BJP and its ally Sena over a power-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra.

Maintaining suspense over the issue, Pawar said that he briefed Sonia Gandhi on the political situation in Maharashtra. He, however, said that they did not discuss exactly the formation of government in the state.

Pawar reiterated his earlier stance that the people have given them the mandate to sit in the opposition, and added that his party has had no talks with Shiv Sena.

It is learnt that the Shiv Sena had reached out to the NCP for support.

Earlier on Monday, Sena leaders Ramdas Kadam and Sanjay Raut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, a day after the party claimed to have the support of 170 MLAs.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sanjay Raut said that the Shiv Sena was “not responsible” for the standoff.

“We kept our talk forward. He heard us. We just wanted to tell him that the government is not being formed, and for ensuing confusion, we are not responsible,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“Whoever has the mandate, will form the government. I cannot advise the governor. He will take his own decision,” he added.

The meeting came on a day when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met BJP President Amit Shah in Delhi.

While Raut continued taking sharp barbs at the BJP, Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence that the impasse will end soon and a new government will be in place.

The Sena and the BJP are locked in a tussle since the Uddhav Thackeray-led party raised demand for the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis and implementation of a “50:50 power-sharing” formula, which entails equal allocation of ministerial portfolios.

The BJP has rejected both the demands, which resulted in the formal power talks, which are yet to take off, hitting a wall. In a column published in Sena mouthpiece “Saamana” on Sunday, Raut indirectly blamed the “arrogance” of the BJP for the current political scenario.