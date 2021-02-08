Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Opposition Congress led UDF on Sunday challenged chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) to come clean on the Sabarimala women’s entry issue.

Speaking to media persons in Malappuram, Chennithala said CM Vijayan and CPI-M should end their hide and seek stance on Sabarimala women entry issue and should clarify whether they are with the devotees or not.

“Stripping of his fake mask and apparels of a renaissance leader, CM Vijayan should clarify his stance on women entry in Sabarimala temple,” he said. He urged the state to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court which is favourable to the Ayyappa devotees.

The LDF government had erected a 620 km “renaissance” wall on 1 January, 2019, in which lakhs of women from the northern end of Kasaragod to the southern tip here, had participated as part of a state sponsored initiative top hold gender equality. The ‘Women’s wall’ was conceived in the backdrop of frenzied protests witnessed in the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala after the LDF government decided to implement the Supreme Court verdict, allowing all women to pray.

Chennithala also wanted Vijayan to clarify if there was a change in the stand of the party and left front on the issue.

“Is he prepared to state that they would stand with devotees?Do not hurt their sentiments further,” he told.

Oommen Chandy said that the UDF had never thought of making Sabarimala a political agenda.