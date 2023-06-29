Congress, BJP trade charges over Rahul’s Manipur visit

The Congress today hit out at the government after Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped by police near Bishnupur in Manipur while the BJP termed the Congress leader’s behaviour as highly irresponsible.

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using “autocratic methods” to stall Rahul’s “compassionate outreach” to those hit by ethnic violence. The government action was “totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Rahul was stopped on his way to Churachandpur to visit relief camps with police officials saying it was a precautionary measure to prevent the recurrence of violence.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson and Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra said the local administration had asked Rahul to visit Churanchandpur in a helicopter in view of the prevailing situation in the state, but he refused and went on his visit to the area by road. Several civil society organisations, including Manipur students unions, had been protesting for the last two-three days since the news about the Congress leader’s visit appeared in the media, he said.

”It is very sad that with that stubbornness, Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur, it was not right. Sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness when there is such a situation,” Patra said.