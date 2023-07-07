Congress, BJP exchange barbs after court verdict in Rahul’s case

The Congress and the BJP engaged in a war of words on Friday after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay the conviction of and two-year sentence given to senior Congress Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Asserting that Rahul has always fought for the truth and would continue to do so, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: ”The truth is that fugitives like Lalit Modi, Neerav Modi, Mehul ‘Bhai’, Vijay Mallya and Jaitin mehta have reach foreign countries under the eyes of the Modi government.”

Kharge said the whole country was now aware of the ”double standards” of the Modi Government on the issue of corruption. “No leader of the Congress or worker of the party is afraid of this political conspiracy. We will fight both the political and legal battles,” he added.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, meanwhile, said it has become a chronic habit of Rahul to abuse, defame and almost shower the worst kind of abuses against eminent leaders and organisations.

“We would like to ask Congress – why can’t you control Rahul Gandhi? Why can’t you train him to speak properly? He is your leader. Had he apologised in this matter, it would have ended,” he said.

Prasad said even the court had given Rahul an opportunity to apologise but he did not, saying he was not Savarkar to apologise, thereby insulting a great patriot.