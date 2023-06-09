Congress Bhopal corporator, husband seriously injured in attacked

Congress party’s Leader of Opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Shabista Zaki (49) and her husband Asif Zaki, who is the working president of the Bhopal District Congress committee, were seriously injured after they were allegedly thrashed with baseball bats by the sons of a sub-inspector (SI) of police outside their house late night on 8 June.

The couple was admitted to Chirayu Hospital where Shabista Zaki received stitches on her head due to the injury caused from the baseball bat. Asif Zaki also sustained injuries on his face and hands.

According to police, the incident occurred in Shyamla Hills locality where the Congress leaders live. They said the couple entered into a dispute with two sons of the SI over parking of a vehicle in front of a house.

Shyamla Hills Police station in-charge Umesh Yadav said the accused, Yasir and Tauhid, attacked Shabsita with a baseball bat when she parked her car in front of their house. When Asif Zaki rushed out of his house to save his wife, he also entered into a quarrel with the duo and subsequently the accused thrashed him too, said police.

One of the accused vandalised the Congress leader’s car too and broke its windshield with the baseball bat.

The police said a case has been registered against the two brothers and their mother, who is also a Head-Constable in the Special Armed Force (SAF) of MP Police. Police said the mother also lodged a complaint against the Zaki couple. Further investigations are on.

On hearing about the incident, a large number of Congress leaders and workers rushed to the Chirayu hospital. Some Congress workers alleged that the two accused brothers are connected to the ruling BJP.

Shabista Zaki is a three-time continuous Corporator of BMC and currently the BMC leader of Opposition. Senior Congress leader Asif Zaki is the working president of the Bhopal District Congress Committee.