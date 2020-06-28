The Congress party hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asking ten 10 counter questions to BJP president JP Nadda who had asked Congress President Sonia Gandhi 10 questions in relation to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), alleging links with China.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress spokesperson hit back at the BJP chief, saying, “JP Nadda has lost his political balance in his flailing attempts at distraction and diversion from the issues of national security and territorial integrity.”

Surjewala posed 10 questions to BJP, while raising the BJP’s connection to Communist Party of China. He raked up Rajnath Singh’s 2007 alleged visit to make his point. He even dragged in the RSS into the controversy, by asking why did its leaders allegedly go to China in January 2009? Surjewala also questioned former BJP President Nitin Gadkari, who went on a five-day visit in January 2011 at the invitation of the Communist Party of China.

BJP President, Shri J.P. Nadda has lost his political balance in his flailing attempts at distraction from the issues of National Security and Territorial Integrity. Rise from ur fears, defend the Nation & support our armed forces. This is true test of ‘Patriotism’. Statement-: pic.twitter.com/cfeuZzaGu8 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 27, 2020

“What is the connection of the BJP to the Communist Party of China (CCP)? What is the historical relationship between BJP and CCP spoken about by the then BJP President, Shri Rajnath Singh during the visit of a CCP delegation on January 30th, 2007 and reiterated by him during the meeting with members of Politburo of the CCP on October 17th, 2008?” asked the Congress party.

“Why did the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (‘RSS’) go to China in January 2009 on an invite from the CCP? Why was a delegation of RSS invited by the CCP despite it not being a political party and what discussions were held on our sensitive state of Arunachal Pradesh as also Tibet?” the party questioned.

“Why did the then BJP President, Shri Nitin Gadkari go to China on a five-day visit on January 19th, 2011 at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (‘CCP’)?” it asked.

The Congress also asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to China, and the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India.

“Why did the then BJP President, Shri Amit Shah send a delegation of MP’s/MLA’s in November 2014 to China for a week-long study in “The Party School” of the Chinese Communist Party (‘CCP’)?” Surjewala asked.

The Congress also raked in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) -organisation which is BJP’s ideological mentor, and asked them to make public their foreign funding, as the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is being asked by BJP.

“Will the BJP, like the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has done, ask the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to make public the list of all its donors and the amounts received including from all foreign sources including individuals, entities, organisations and governments?” said Congress.

“Will the BJP declare the name of donors from whom it has received thousands of crores in donations through electoral bonds?” the Congress said.

The party clarified that it did not receive any donations from fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, as was being alleged by Nadda.

“No amount has been received as donation from Shri Mehul Choksi personally as has been falsely alleged. Nor has any loan ever been given by the RGF to him. The records of RGF reflect receipt of a modest donation of Rs 10 lakh from Naviraj Estates Pvt. Ltd. (in the year 2013) of which Choksi was one of the Directors,” the Congress said.

BJP president Nadda in a no holds barred attack on the Congress Chief, Nadda said, “What is the exact relationship between INC and the Communist Party of China? What is the tacit understanding? What is the signed and unsigned MoU? The country wants to know.”