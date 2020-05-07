The Congress has asked District Magistrates of Rae Bareli and Amethi to submit lists of migrant workers who have returned from other states so that the opposition party can pay them the railway fares.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that letters have been sent to the District Magistrates by the local Congress leaders.

The party has also listed two phone numbers on WhatsApp on which the migrant workers can send their addresses and photocopies of their tickets to enable reimbursement of the money they spent on rail travel.

Meanwhile, Congress Uttar Pradesh unit President Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra told reporters that the party would reimburse the railway fares to the migrant workers, as directed for by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The UPCC chief said that the party had also sent a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking for lists of returnee migrants. “However, we have not received any response from teh CM’s office so far,” he said.

Lallu said that acting on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s directive, state Congress would also form teams to offer food and water to migrant workers walking on the highways to return to their native states.