Congress’ appeasement policy, sympathy to terrorists puts Rajasthan’s pride in danger : Modi

In his opening speech in mammoth BJP’s election rally in Mewar region of Udaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight charged the ruling Gehlot government that the Congress’ appeasement policy and sympathy to terrorists put Rajasthan’s heritage, culture and pride in danger in the last five years.

Referring to the Udaipur Kanhaiya Lal Murder case, Modi accused that Congress has put humanity to shame, and the kind of crime incidents that were taking place, it showed that the Congress government was in sympathy with the terrorists”.

There was ban on ‘Kavad Yatra’ and ‘Ramnavami procession’ but the Congress has committed this sin, and PFI like organisations were roaming and taking out rallies freely.

“Aatankavaadiyon kee hamadard, Congress raajasthaan ko tabaah karake maanegee. Kya hamen Rajasthaan ko tabaah aur barbaad hone se nahin bachaana chahiye (Congress, a sympathizer of terrorists, will accept this by destroying Rajasthan. Shouldn’t we save Rajasthan from destruction and ruin?), the PM lamented and asked public to reply on which they said “Bachana hai”.

In this atmosphere where Rajasthan ranked number one in crime rate including against the Congress, the PM said even SC (Dalits) and poor people were not safe in the Gehlot regime.

Quoting a number of ‘corruption cases’ in JJMission, paper leak and money laundering through private lockers, Modi assured, “This is Modi Guarantee to eliminate +Gunda Raj & Aparadh + and to send every corrupt persons, officials and even top guns behind the bar if voted to power in the assembly polls in the state scheduled on November 25.

Asking people to vote for a double engine government, Modi said, “BJP would not spare either a small fish, big fish or python involved in corruption, if voted to power”.

“I came to know through news that poor people are migrating from Rajasthan in this regime and this migration would increase if this government exists in future too”, he revealed.

He reiterated that in the last five years the Gehlot government was tangled on the ‘CM chair’, who will sit, how to save it and they kept saving the CM Chair, and the government ignored the real issues of public, dalits, women security, and youth’s employment.

Alleging that the Gehlot government worked on one agenda of ‘loot’ and ‘corruption’, he said the middle class people also suffered and paid the heavy prices of petrol and diesel due to heavy tax range as compared to MP, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat.

In his 48 minutes speech Modi also elaborated special works and schemes taken up in the last nine years of his rule which included farmers’ loan waiver, free LPG to women, toilets, water tap in every home, free ration for five years and PM Awas yojana.

Making a strong appeal to the public to uproot the worst Congress government in the state, the PM asked them to do a personal favour to him. He requested that those who are present in the meeting should go to every house and pay his ‘Pranam’ to everyone. “My message of ‘Pranam’ to every household will give me strength, confidence and blessings to me”, he explained. He also asked the public to sing “Kamal Chunega Rajasthan” (Lotus will elect Rajasthan) when he raised some historical and valorous facts of the Mewar region on Maharana Pratap etc.

Modi was accompanied by the 8 contestants of Mewar region and state BJP President CP Joshi. His meeting is likely to influence voters of 28 assembly seats of Mewar region including Udaipur Division, Banswara, Dungarpur, Rajsamand and Pratapgarh districts.