Congress and development cannot coexist: PM Modi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Congress, saying the grand old party and development cannot coexist.

”You have seen the failure of the Congress government here in the last five years. In these years, only Congress leaders and their relatives saw development in their assets as their number of bungalows and cars increased,” he said addressing an election meeting at Kanker in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

The prime minister wondered what the poor, Dalits, backwards and tribals of the state got from the Congress-led government in the state. “The Congress gave dilapidated roads and poorly-run hospitals and schools to the people of Chhattisgarh. The party set a new record for bribery in government offices,” he alleged.

He also observed that the people of the state and the BJP worked together for the formation of Chhattisgarh much to the discomfiture of the Congress. This election, he said, was not just to elect an MLA, or chief minister, but to decide the future of the people of Chhattisgarh and their children.

“The BJP’s mission is to strengthen Chhattisgarh’s identity. The BJP’s mission is to protect the rights of tribals and the backward. Our mission is to bring Chhattisgarh into the top states of the country,” he said.

“Modi’s guarantee means a guarantee of fulfillment of every assurance… We have completed the tasks which seemed impossible nine years ago,” Modi said, adding that he had also ensured reservations for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

“It is the policy of the BJP that every section of society receives the benefit of development and progress. For the first time in history, the saffron party decided to make the daughter of a tribal family the country’s president, but the Congress opposed it. They carried out propaganda against her. This protest of the Congress was not against the BJP, but against the tribal daughters,” he added.