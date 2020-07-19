Amid moves and countermoves which the Congress government is facing in Rajasthan between the Sachin Pilot-led-rebel group and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, CM Gehlot’s next move is most likely to call the Assembly Session and prove his majority on the floor of the house, if the Pilot camp gets relief from the Rajasthan High Court from disqualification.

On Friday, the court had stopped the Speaker to take any further action against the Pilot camp till Tuesday. The HC hearing shall continue on Monday.

The Pilot camp had taken the Congress in court last week and had contended that they have not indulged in any anti-party activity. They had challenged the validity and legality of the notice sent to them on Tuesday by Speaker CP Joshi, asking them to explain why they should not be disqualified as Assembly members for defying the party whip.

Prithviraj Meena and 18 other MLAs, argued in the petition that “free speech” cannot be labelled as “anti-party activity”, and termed as “motivated” the complaint filed on behalf of Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi.

According to NDTV sources, said the party is planning to convene assembly as the next step, if the court favours Pilot’s team.

CM Gehlot is most likely to prove majority on the floor of the House, as the party claims they have support of 109 MLAs. All the Congress MLAs will be issued a whip to vote for the party, reported NDTV.

The Pilot camp, if violates the whip or refrains from voting, the Congress can disqualify the MLAs for going against the party’s whip.

When asked if the MLAs from Team Sachin Pilot will attend the assembly session if one is called, “Let the time come”, one of the MLAs from Pilot camp was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Rebel Congress leader Pilot and his 18 loyalist MLAs had moved the high court against Speaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notice on Thursday, alleging that he “was acting under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s influence”.

The petition, filed by MLA PR Meena on behalf of the rebel MLAs who were slapped notice for not attending two meetings of the Congress Legislature Party called in a Jaipur hotel and the Chief Minister’s residence, said that “they fear the Speaker would act as per Gehlot’s instruction without giving us a fair hearing”.

CM Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday at Raj Bhawan, after Bhartiya Tribal Party’s (BTP) two MLAs who had earlier announced withdrawal of support to the Gehlot-led- government, once again extended their support to him. Chief Minister had reportedly told the Governor during the meeting which lasted for around 45 minutes that he would like to call an assembly session next week, giving rise to speculations that he may take the floor test.