Police resorted to mild lathicharge and took several Congress activists led by JKPCC President GA Mir into custody when they tried to break the barricades to march towards the Raj Bhawan here to demand scrapping of the three farm laws and protest against the “unbridled price spiral”.

The protestors had a scuffle with policemen near the Raghunath Temple when they were asked to stop.

A Congress spokesman said that the PCC chief Mir and other senior leaders broke the police barricades and the enthusiastic activists broke the police cordon at several places enroute and forced their march ahead. The detained activists were later released.

The protest was part of the nationwide programme of Indian National Congress “Kissan Adhikar Diwas” in support of the agitating farmers, seeking repeal of three “black laws” besides roll back of unprecedented hike of petrol and diesel prices.

Prominent among the protestors were, former ministers Raman Bhalla, RS Chib, Mula Ram, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharma and former MP TS Bajwa.

Earlier, Mir lashed out at the Modi led BJP government for it’s “arrogant attitude” towards the farmers who are agitating on the Delhi borders for the last about fifty days. Around sixty farmers have lost life during the agitation but the government is trying to tire out the farmers and not accepting their “genuine demands”.

The future of 62 crore farmers in the country is in danger and the government is playing into the hands of rich industrial houses and capitalists, Mir alleged.

Mir referred to the massive hike in the price of petrol and diesel which is highest in Last 73 Years, he said. He said that Modi Govt has earned more than 19 lakh crores in six years out of tax on petrol and diesel.