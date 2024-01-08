Congress, AAP discuss seat sharing for LS polls

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party on Monday discussed seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A meeting was convened by the Congress’ National Alliance Committee’s convenor Mukul Wasnik with the senior leaders of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party at his residence here in this regard. The maiden meeting between both the parties was held as part of the grand old party’s series of meetings with the parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on seat sharing. The panel held deliberations with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from Bihar on Sunday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Wasnik, flanked by Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely and senior AAP leaders, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, said, “Had a very good discussion with the AAP. We discussed various topics.”

Informing that the meeting lasted for more than two hours, he said, “We had an in-depth discussion on how to contest the polls. After a few days, we will meet again and the final discussion on seat sharing will take place.”

Noting that Congress and AAP are important parts of the INDIA alliance, Wasnik said, “Together we will contest the elections and defeat BJP.”

Earlier, he said the main objective was formation of an INDIA alliance government at the Centre.

Several parties of the INDIA have already stressed the need to finalise on seat sharing at the earliest. The Opposition bloc is an umbrella of Opposition parties formed to take on the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties drew a blank in Delhi, which has seven seats in the Lower House.

Currently, besides Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is in power in Punjab.