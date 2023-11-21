Cong to release manifesto for Rajasthan today, Rahul to address 3 rallies

Just four days ahead of Rajasthan election, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge today will release the party’s manifesto, and address a public meeting.

Both Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three public meetings in the state.

The Congress president will lay out the party’s vision along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several other senior leaders in Jaipur at 9.30 a.m.

He is then scheduled to address a public meeting in Mavali Assembly constituency in Udaipur district at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing his first public meeting of the day at 11.30 a.m. in Udaipur’s Vallabhnagar area.

The Wayanad MP is slated to address his second public meeting at 1.30 p.m. in Jalore’s Akoli area and his third in Barmer’s Baytu at 3.30 p.m.

On Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot in an interview to IANS said that seven guarantees have set the narrative in favour of his party and for once there is no anti-incumbency. The Congress, he added, will break the tradition of alternate party government and create a history.

BJP has nothing to show when it comes to their report-card, as neither central government has done anything for Rajasthan nor has the previous BJP government brought any major change, he asserted.

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 followed by counting of votes on December 3.

Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state which has a tradition of the alternate party government for the last three decades.