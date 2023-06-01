The Congress Party will demand the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe alleged financial irregularities by the Adani Group of companies once again in the coming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Talking to newspersons, party spokesperson and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday: “Earlier also we had demanded JPC probe in the Adani issue in the Parliament. Now when the Monsoon Session will be conducted in the new Parliament, we will be demanding the same thing that is JPC probe.”

The Congress Party’s demand for the JPC prove had stalled proceedings in the two Houses of Parliament repeatedly during the Budget Session. The Government had rejected the demand stating that regulatory authorities were seized of the issue and probing the whole matter.

The Congress party on Thursday launched a book related to the 100 questions which it had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi since February this year on the Adani issue.

Asked about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s call for an Opposition meet in Patna, Ramesh said: “We will attend the meeting on 12th June. Who will attend it from the Congress Party is yet to be decided.”

He told newspersons: “I am sure the Congress president and other leaders will decide who will attend from our side. I will be able to tell you this closer to the 12th June.”