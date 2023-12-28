Cong to kick-start 2024 LS poll campaign with mega rally on 139th foundation day

The Indian National Congress is all set to blow the 2024 Lok Sabha poll bugle with a mega ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ rally at Nagpur in Maharashtra on the occasion of the party’s 139th foundation day on Thursday.

“It will be a historic moment for the people of the country. Whenever the country faced trouble, the Congress pitched in and a big change took place in the country,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will address the rally.

The Gandhi scion has already arrived in Nagpur.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also reached the city, which headquarters the Congress party’s ideological rival the RSS.

The Congress is hopeful the rally will change its political fortunes in the upcoming general elections.

“After Emergency, (the then late prime minister) Indira Gandhi held a public meeting in Nagpur and the Congress won all the seats from Vidarbha. History will repeat in Nagpur and a big ‘parivartan’ (change) will take place in the country,” Nagpur MLA Nitin Raut said.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said the rally will give a message that the entire country wants to hear. He said the venue holds a major significance as roots of the Congress party strengthened an grew from Nagpur.

“The message is what the entire nation wants to hear. Nagpur is a historial place, the roots of Congress strengthened and grew from Nagpur. Maharashtra and Nagpur has a huge role to play in the organisation of the Congress,” Khera said.