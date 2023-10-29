Cong to Centre: Why is onion expensive?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the soaring prices of onion and asked why it is expensive.

He also asserted that the people will defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The Congress chief in a social media post while taking a swipe at the BJP claimed that people are reeling under immense inflation from the last nine and a half years of the ruling dispensation.

“Every time on the issue of inflation, the (Narendra) Modi government made fun of the public, teased like this – ‘Inflation is not visible’, ‘I don’t eat onions’, ‘It is better than other countries’. Why is onion expensive again?,” said Kharge.

The prices of onions have seen a drastic increase in the last few days in the national capital. The price of onion per kg is around Rs 100.

Notably, the Central government on Saturday said continuous procurement and disposal of onion from the buffer is being undertaken to moderate the prices and ensure remunerative prices to the farmers.

Referring to the Assembly polls, the Congress president said: “Now after defeating BJP, people of 5 states will tell its secret.”

Earlier, Kharge said “demolishing” the savings of the common people has been the only agenda of the ruling BJP.

He also accused the government of imposing backbreaking price rise, plunging the savings of ordinary people and creating economic disparity.

The Congress has been critical of the government on inflation and accused that it has failed to address the issues concerning the general public.