Cong takes swipe at PM Modi after he takes sortie on Tejas

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he undertook a sortie on the Tejas fighter jet.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X wrote, “Tejas is yet another tribute to our indigenous scientific and technological capacity and capability that has been built up resolutely over the decades.”

Ramesh, who is also the Congress’ MP in Rajya Sabha, said, “Tejas has been designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency(ADA) that was established in 1984 and that worked collaboratively with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited(HAL), National Aerospace Laboratories(NAL), the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The design for the Light Combat Aircraft was finalised six years later.”

In an apparent reference to the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, the MP said, “Operational clearance was granted finally in 2011. There are, of course, a number of other key milestones as well.”

Without naming the Prime Minister, Ramesh said, “It doesn’t cost the master of ‘chunavi photo-ops’ much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014 that were essential to his claiming credit now.”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister successfully completed a sortie on the multirole fighter jet Tejas in Bengaluru.

“Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential,” Modi wrote on X while sharing his experience.