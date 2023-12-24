Cong march to DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram turns violent, leaders taken to hospital

The protest march taken out by the Congress workers towards the Director General of Police’s (DGP) office in Thiruvananthapuram against the police highhandedness on Youth Congress activists during Nava Kerala Sadas turned violent on Saturday.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran and a few other Congress leaders were among those hospitalised when the police fired tear gas shells and discharged water cannons to disperse Congress protesters. Sudhakaran had to be evacuated from the makeshift protest stage by Congress workers after he complained of uneasiness when tear gas smoke engulfed the area. He was soon admitted to a private hospital along with Jeby Mather MP, Chandy Oommen, Anwar Sadath, MLAs, and a few others.

Congress alleged that the police fired teargas shells and used water cannons without any provocation and it was a deliberate attempt to endanger the lives of Congress leaders. They alleged that the police had violated the standard procedure by using water cannons and tear gas shells. Several Congress workers and journalists fell unconscious during the tear gas attack.

The ruckus started after KPCC chief K Sudhakaran inaugurated the protest near the police headquarters. When Opposition leader VD Satheesan started his speech, some Congress workers attempted to push the police barricades erected by the police. This prompted the police to use water cannons. In retaliation, the activists pelted stones at the police and the police fired nearly 10 tear gas shells in quick succession towards the protesters.

The police action, which visibly took the Congress leaders by surprise, brought an abrupt end to the protest. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan had to conclude his address and scramble for safety along with the others in drenched clothes.

The Congress workers hit back at the police once they got over the initial shock of the sudden police attack. Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged the police action aimed at endangering the Congress leaders was done at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The State Police Chief has handed over the control of the police to the CPI-M and has become a mute spectator without any control over the force, he added.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said the attack was orchestrated by the Kerala Police under the explicit directives of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He submitted a formal complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging a “heinous breach of privilege” and a targeted assault on him and his fellow MPs.

“The brutal act, beyond being a blatant violation of my parliamentary privilege, is deeply rooted in the longstanding animosity harboured by the Chief Minister, a vendetta dating back to our college days,” Sudhakaran said in his complaint to the Speaker.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, alleged the police fired high-grade tear gas shells to harm the protesters, including senior people’s representatives. K Muraleedharan, MP, warned of more forceful protests against the undemocratic handling of demonstrations. Former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who was also visibly unwell, alleged the police unleashed violence on a peaceful protest.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan criticised the police action against Congress workers in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking to media persons in Delhi, the Governor accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being responsible for the absence of the rule of law in Kerala. “The Chief Minister is using the state government police for political purposes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP Yuva Morcha workers staged a march to the government Secretariat against the alleged police assault on its activists during the Nava Kerala March. Tensions escalated during the protest march leading to a confrontation between the police and Yuva Morcha activists. As the protest intensified, police used water cannons against the protesters.