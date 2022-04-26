Cong makes major changes in HP unit, Pratibha Singh to be new PCC chief

In a major reshuffle ahead of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Congress party on Tuesday appointed Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh as the new chief state party unit.

An order in this regard was issued by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal after getting approval from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

As per the orders, Mukesh Agnihotri will remain as the Congress legislature party head while former PCC chief and Nadaun MLA has been appointed as the head of Campaign Committee. Sukhu will also be the member of the Screening Committee.

Former Union Minister and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has also been brought into the fold of state committees and he will be the chairman of Screening Committee for upcoming assembly polls that are scheduled be held in December this year.

The Congress party has also appointed office bearers for various committees while the other office bearers will continue to hold their positions.

The Congress party has lauded the role of outgoing Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore for his contributions to the state unit during his tenure.