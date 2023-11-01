Cong fields 5 more candidates in Rajasthan polls

The ruling Congress has fielded five more contestants for the November 25 assembly election in Rajasthan.

In its fifth list released on Tuesday, the party has nominated cabinet minister Saleh Mohd from Pokran seat. Dheeraj Gurjar, who lost the 2018 assembly poll, will contest from Jahajpur.

The other three candidates are Vidhyadhar Choudhary from Phulera, Roopram Meghwal from Jaisalmer, and Hangamilal Mewar from Asind seat.

With this list, the Congress has so far fielded 156 players in 200 assembly seats in the state. Till now, the party has given tickets to 77 of its 102 MLAs.

The BJP has fielded 124 contestants in the state polls.